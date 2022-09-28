BIZ-CONSUMERBUREAU-BUYNOWPAYLATER-DMT

Designed to attract young shoppers in stores and online, apps like Klarna promise a safer, easier alternative to credit with no interest and no surprise fees. They are growing in popularity in the United States, prompting a dialogue on how to balance the services' advantages with consumer protection concerns. 

 Dreamstime photo

The nation's consumer watchdog plans to start regulating the booming "buy now, pay later" industry, voicing concerns about potential abuses, data mining and consumers being enticed to overextend themselves.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau expects to issue guidance or a rule to set industry standards similar to those that now govern credit card companies.

