The COVID-19 outbreak at National Frozen Foods has grown to 41 cases, according to a new report from the Oregon Health Authority.
The spate of cases at the Albany food processing plant, which includes both workers and household members or other close contacts, is the only mid-Willamette Valley coronavirus cluster included in a list of 19 workplace outbreaks around the state released this week by the Oregon Health Authority. The agency report also noted that there have been new cases at the plant since May 10; an outbreak is considered resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.
The National Frozen Foods outbreak was first reported by the Albany Democrat-Herald on April 23 following tips by concerned workers. At that time, eight employees and two associates had tested positive for COVID-19.
National Frozen Foods temporarily shut down production lines at the plant on April 23 to deep-clean the facility and instituted new safety measures to curb the spread of the disease. On May 11, however, the company became the first in the state to be cited for coronavirus-related safety violations. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health fined the company $2,000 for failing to implement physical distancing measures after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"They are appealing the findings and the fine — which, to be honest, is a slap on the wrist," said Michael Beranbaum of Teamsters Local 670, which represents around 270 workers at the plant. "I would say the system is flawed because the penalty should have something to do with the severity of the situation."
Beranbaum said that the company has been following the safety precautions ordered by Oregon OSHA, noting that the union has not received any additional complaints from workers since the enforcement action was taken.
Steven Schossberger, general counsel and vice president of National Frozen Foods, did not return a phone call seeking comment for this story.
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority also reported five coronavirus cases at an Amazon shipping facility in Salem.
Details of the outbreak weren’t clear. The health authority said it began an investigation May 21, which indicates that is when it had at least two confirmed cases at the site.
“Since March, our Salem facility has maintained a rate of infection below the rate of Marion County,” Amazon spokeswoman Brittany Parmley said in an email. “The most recent cases involved just three individuals who live together, and all three are quarantining at home with full pay.”
Oregon previously kept workplace outbreaks secret, but reversed that policy last week after a second outbreak at a fruit company in Fairview infected nearly 50.
Throughout the pandemic, Amazon has continued operating its warehouses and shipping facilities around the country. Previously, Amazon had at least one coronavirus case in Salem and four at its big warehouse in Troutdale, including two in Troutdale this week.
Information from The Oregonian is contained in this report.
