Korean fried chicken coming to Oregon

Bonchon, a Korean fried chicken chain with more than 300 locations worldwide, will open its first in Oregon later this year, the company confirmed Monday.

As first reported by Eater PDX, the Busan-based chain has signed a lease for a 1,256-square-foot location in Clackamas Town Center. According to a press release, the new restaurant will be one of 15 new Bonchon locations across America.

Founded in Busan, South Korea in 2002, the “fine-casual” chain is best known domestically in the New York-New Jersey area, where it first touched down in 2006. Besides its signature double-fried chicken wings, boneless strips and house sauces including soy-garlic, spicy and newcomer sweet crunch, the restaurant offers a menu of Korean specialties including kimchi, bulgogi and japchae, as well as fusion dishes including pork buns and Korean tacos.

Look for Bonchon to open its Clakamas location in August.

Blue Origin opens headquarters in Kent, Washington

In a neighborhood dominated by terrestrial pursuits such as steel distribution and package delivery, Blue Origin has erected a bulbous, blue-and-white, U-shaped structure that looks like a dry run for a lunar apartment complex.

It’s the new Kent, Washington, headquarters for Jeff Bezos’ space exploration company, built for 1,500 employees.

“We’re going to fly humans; we’re going to build and design large engines as well as large rockets, and go back to the moon — all based from here in Kent,” company President Bob Smith said, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

Blue Origin has a crowded agenda for 2020. It aims to fly its first “human payload” this year, though Smith emphasized that ensuring the safety of those first passengers will dictate the schedule. The company this year also plans to deliver the first of its BE-4 engines, which will be produced commercially in Huntsville, Alabama, and “we’re making production parts now” for the massive New Glenn rocket designed to repeatedly carry people and payloads to Earth orbit and beyond.

Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. has teamed up with DoorDash Inc. to offer nationwide delivery, as it seeks to navigate the expanding world of mobile and online ordering .

Little Caesars pizza to offer delivery

Starting Monday, delivery will be available at about 90% of Little Caesars’ U.S. locations. The prices are the same as carryout, plus a $2.99 delivery fee and 10% service charge. DoorDash had already been delivering for the Detroit-based chain through its own app, but orders will now be placed through the Little Caesars mobile app or website, Chief Executive Officer David Scrivano said .

Little Caesars is pushing further into the service as chains from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to McDonald’s Corp. start offering delivery, in a battle to win over consumers seeking more convenient ways to order.

— Bulletin wire reports