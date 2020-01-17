New home construction soars
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes surged in December to the highest level in 13 years, capping a year in which falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market helped lift the prospects of the housing industry.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that builders started construction on 1.61 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate in December, up 16.9% from the November pace of home building.
Housing construction has been rising since July, helped by falling mortgage rates and increased demand as the unemployment rate approached a half-century low. For the year, builders started work on a total of 1.29 million homes, the best showing since 2007.
Job openings declined in November
WASHINGTON — The number of available jobs fell sharply in November, dropping to 6.8 million, a decline of 7.6% from the October level.
The Labor Department reported Friday that the job openings number for November was down by 561,000 from the October level of 7.36 million.
Some economists took the big decline as a sign that the labor market may be slowing after strong job growth over the past few years has pushed the unemployment rate down to the lowest level in a half-century.
Industrial production dips in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production fell 0.3% in December, as unseasonably warm weather reduced demand for heating from utilities.
The Federal Reserve said Friday that total industrial production — which includes the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors — slumped 1% over the past year. Factory output has tumbled 1.3% from a year ago, driving much of the overall decline as manufacturers grappled with trade disputes and slower global growth in 2019.
Still, factory output improved 0.2% in December as the metal, wood product, computer and food and beverage sectors improved.
— Bulletin wire reports
