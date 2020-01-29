National business briefing

SALEM — One week after Tillamook County was hit by a cyberattack, the county computers remain unplugged while a cybersecurity firm tries to negotiate with criminals who deployed the ransomware, a county official said Wednesday.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Lt. Gordon McCraw, who is the county emergency manager, said the outage is creating the most havoc for the taxation and clerk’s offices in the coastal county, which are more reliant on computers.
Customers have been checking out books from county libraries the old fashioned way, with paper and pen, instead of scanning them, McCraw said.
It’s not clear if a ransom demand has been made, but McCraw said the county needs an encryption key to access all the data that the criminals encrypted. A study determined that it would take 12 years to decrypt all the data without the key.
Ransomware is malicious software that encrypts a system, effectively locking out its users. The attackers promise to decrypt the information with a decryption key if they are paid.
It was not clear if a ransom demand has been made, or if Arete has established contact with the criminals. The company did not immediately respond to a request for information.
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook had a strong fourth quarter as it made more money on advertising and added more users despite challenges around regulation, privacy and efforts to fight election interference.
Profit and revenue both handily surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.
Facebook said that about 2.89 billion people use at least one of its services — Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger — each month. About 2.26 billion people use at least one every day. The Menlo Park, California, company said its main service had 2.5 billion monthly users at the end of the year, up 8% from a year earlier.
“This is a company that has shown that it can withstand ongoing criticism of its practices and yet still pull out gains in both revenue and users,” said eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson.
In reporting fourth-quarter results Wednesday, Facebook said it earned $7.35 billion, or $2.56 per share, up 7% from $6.88 billion, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.
WASHINGTON — For the first time in years, Federal Reserve officials will hold their latest policy meeting this week feeling broadl satisfied with where interest rates are and with seemingly no inclination to change them anytime soon.
Chairman Jerome Powell has expressed a sense of gratification with Fed policy, thanks to a steady if unspectacular economy driven by a robust job market. The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low. Economic growth remains solid if modest at a roughly 2% annual rate. With inflation low, the Fed could potentially stand pat for months.
— Bulletin wire reports
