National business briefing

Turkish Airlines said Tuesday that it has reached a partial agreement with Boeing over compensation for damages caused by the grounding of the airline’s Boeing 737 Max jets.

The airline did not disclose financial terms of the agreement.

Between 2013 and 2015, Turkish Airlines ordered 75 Max jets. It received only 12 before Boeing halted deliveries in March after regulators around the world grounded the plane following two crashes that killed 346 people.

In a regulatory filing, the airline said the agreement covered “certain portion of the losses” related to the Max. It was not clear what was covered and whether the airline is seeking additional compensation. The airline’s media representatives did not respond to requests for information. Boeing declined to comment on private discussions with a customer.

Reports in Turkish media put Boeing’s payment in cash, training expenses and repair parts anywhere between $120 million to $225 million. The reports could not be verified.

Chicago-based Boeing has estimated that it will pay $5.6 billion over the next few years to compensate airlines for their losses from canceling thousands of flights. Boeing is seeking to limit the amount of compensation paid out in cash by also offering discounts and services.

Three of the most powerful tribes in Oklahoma filed a federal lawsuit against the state’s governor on Tuesday, asking the court to help resolve a dispute over gambling at tribal casinos.

The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations want a federal judge to determine whether the state compacts that allow gambling exclusively at tribal casinos automatically renew on Jan. 1 for another 15-year term. The tribes contend all the conditions have been met for the compacts to renew.

Oklahoma’s new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt contends the gaming compacts expire on Jan. 1 and that casino gambling after that date will be illegal. Stitt has signaled he wants to renegotiate the compacts to give the state a larger slice of revenue. An attempt by Stitt earlier in December to offer an extension of the compacts while negotiations continued was rejected by most of the tribes.

A Florida jury has decided that a Disney Cruise Line worker deserves $4 million from the company based on her claim that she got inadequate medical care from ship doctors after she was hit by a car during a port of call.

The Brevard County jury earlier this month ordered the cruise line to pay Maria Ana Reis Martins the judgment. The Miami Herald reports that it included $2 million for lost earnings, $1 million for pain and suffering and $1 million for punishment.

It is the first time that Disney Cruise Line has a lost a personal injury case involving a ship worker in a jury trial, said Julio Ayala, Martins’ attorney.

