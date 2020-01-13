The 19th annual Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit, a two-day conference that will focus on the safety and health of workers in residential, commercial and industrial construction, will take place Jan. 27-28 in Bend. Fall protection, personal protective equipment, silica hazards and electrical safety are among the included topics.

Training sessions, from Oregon OSHA, on construction- to work-zone safety and flagging will be available to those who attend, and they will be able to attain certifications or recertifications. An opportunity to earn continuing education credits through Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board will also be offered.

Matt Pomerinke of Longview, Washington, will deliver the keynote presentation, “Accidents are Forever,” on Jan. 28. Pomerinke, who at 21 years old had his arm amputated below the elbow following a lumber mill accident, shares his story now to help prevent similar accidents.

To register, go to https://safetyseries.cvent. com/summit20. For questions or help registering, call the Oregon OSHA Conference Section at 503-947-7411.

Average U.S. gas price on the rise

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped.

The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, up 2 cents.

Windows 7 support ends Tuesday

NEW YORK — If you’re still using Microsoft’s Windows 7, your computer might soon be at risk.

Microsoft will stop providing free security updates for the system on Tuesday, meaning computers using it will be more vulnerable to malware and hacking.

Users who want to protect their computers need to upgrade to Windows 10. They may also need to buy new computers because older machines might not be compatible with Windows 10.

Tech companies typically phase out older systems after a number of years and focus efforts on updating current versions of software. Windows 7 came out in 2009. Windows 8, which came out in 2012, will have free support end in 2023.

Windows 10 starts at $139 for a basic, “Home” version. Microsoft charges $200 for a “Pro” version meant for businesses and individuals who need its advance features. Windows 10 comes with regular free updates for security and additional features. Although Windows 10 isn’t likely to be phased out anytime soon, older versions will require those updates to keep working.

— Bulletin wire reports