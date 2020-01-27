N.Y. and feds sue
‘Pharma Bro’
NEW YORK — State and federal authorities sued imprisoned entrepreneur Martin Shkreli on Monday over tactics that shielded a profitable drug from competition after a price hike made the so-called “Pharma Bro” infamous.
Shkreli was scorned as the bad-boy face of pharmaceuticals profiteering after he engineered a roughly 4,000% increase in the price of a decades-old medication for a sometimes life-threatening parasitic infection.
Monday’s lawsuit, filed by the New York attorney general’s office and the Federal Trade Commission, centers on subsequent actions by Shkreli and his former company.
They “held this critical drug hostage from patients and competitors as they illegally sought to maintain their monopoly,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.
At least four potential competitors have so far been kept from making cheaper generic versions of the medication, the suit says.
SpaceX launch
again postponed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Bad weather has again impeded SpaceX’s plans to launch the fourth set of its Starlink internet satellites.
Strong upper level winds at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station forced SpaceX to stand down from a planned launch Monday morning. Elon Musk’s rocket company called off the launch about 30 minutes prior to the planned lift off from launch complex 40.
A new launch time is now set for 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, when the weather is supposed to improve significantly to 80% “go” for launch.
Bad weather postponed the launch twice last week, when SpaceX chose to move its scheduled liftoff due to “extreme conditions” at the Atlantic Ocean spot where it lands its rocket boosters on drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” after every launch.
The mission will send another batch of 60 satellites in a constellation SpaceX is calling Starlink. About 180 Starlink satellites have already gone up in less than a year, and the company plans to have more than 1,500 in low-Earth orbit by the end of 2020.
Nuke plant to be
dismantled
Seven years after the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station officially went offline, the eight-year process of physically dismantling the plant and knocking down the domes that have loomed over the landscape of Camp Pendleton for four decades is about to begin.
The plant’s operator, Southern California Edison, has mailed notices to about 12,000 residents in a five-mile radius of the plant that initial work will start no earlier than Feb. 22. The first jobs include erecting staging areas and temporary trailers in the plant’s parking lots and removing materials containing asbestos in the Units 2 and 3 domes.
The twin domes, rising 200 feet between Interstate 5 and the Pacific, are expected to come down in mid- to late 2025.
