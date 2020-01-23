Stocks manage small advance
U.S. stocks eked out a small advance, dodging the losses that took hold in Europe and Asia, as investors evaluated the risk that a deadly respiratory virus spreading from China could curb global growth. Treasuries climbed, and oil dropped.
Gains for big tech companies overshadowed losses for makers of consumer goods, providing enough lift to send the Nasdaq Composite Index to a fresh record high. Other markets showed greater concern about the potential fallout, with oil sinking to its lowest level since November on speculation the virus could dent demand.
Earlier, China’s Shanghai Composite Index plunged 2.8% on the last trading day before the Lunar New Year holiday, the biggest drop in eight months, as traders considered the virus’s potential impact on travel and shopping. While corporate earnings have beaten analysts’ estimates this season amid signals that global growth is picking up, investors are cautious with stocks trading at lofty valuations. Fewer than 20 deaths have been tallied from the Chinese virus, and the World Health Organization opted against calling the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. But traders are hesitant to take on risk on the chance the outbreak could develop into something like the much more devastating SARS respiratory illness that emerged in China 17 years ago.
110M could see credit scores change
About 40 million consumers who have fallen behind on their bills or have rising debt levels could see their credit scores fall significantly under changes being made to FICO. Fair Isaac, which produces the widely used credit score, said the severity of the downward shift for those with the lowest credit scores, 600 or below, would depend on how recently the consumer had fallen behind and by how much.
About 40 million consumers who already have high credit scores, at least 680, could see it rise even further. “Consumers that have been managing their credit well … paying bills on time, keeping their balances in check are likely going to see a gain in score,” Dave Shellenberger, vice president of product management scores, said in a statement. Overall about 110 million people will see their scores swing about 20 points in either direction, according to Fair Isaac. Companies could adopt the new scoring model as soon as this summer, the company said.
Tinder adds panic button to app
Tinder is rolling out a panic button for dates that take a dangerous turn.
In a bid to lessen the potential risk of meeting with strangers, the popular matchmaking app also will give users the option to log in date details and share location data. Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, is partnering with Noonlight, an app that uses location data to connect people with emergency responders. Starting Tuesday, Tinder users can add a badge to their profiles that show they are “protected by Noonlight.”
