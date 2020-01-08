PacifiCorp to cut coal-fired

generator

PacifiCorp has announced it plans to close one of the three generators at the Cholla coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona by the end of this year. The remaining two units are scheduled to close in 2025.

Cholla Unit 4 is a 395-megawatt coal-fired generator in Joseph City, Arizona.

It is operated by Arizona Public Service, the state’s largest utility.

PacifiCorp, headquartered in Portland, provides power in Oregon, Washington, California, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. It’s the parent company of Pacific Power, which provides electricity to parts of Bend and other areas of Central Oregon.

The company originally planned to retire Cholla Unit 4 in 2035.

In a statement Monday, PacifiCorp officials said continued operation of Cholla Unit 4 was no longer economic for the company’s customers beyond 2020 .

“We are mindful that this decision impacts employees at APS, their families and communities,” the PacifiCorp statement said. “We will work closely with APS to help their employees and the communities remain informed about the changes ahead.”

Macy’s to close 29 stores nationwide

Macy’s is closing 29 stores in coming weeks despite the company reporting some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.

In an email to The Associated Press, the Cincinnati-based retailer said the store closures include 28 Macy’s locations and one Bloomingdale’s store. It was unclear how that would affect employees at those stores.

Macy’s on Wednesday reported that its sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6% during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated. The company’s stock rose more than 2% in afternoon trading Wednesday.

While Macy’s did not release a list of stores, reports from several news agencies had no Oregon stores on their lists.

Astoria brewery to get a tax break

The Astoria City Council and Port of Astoria Commission have approved an application by Fort George Brewery to take advantage of a state property tax break on new equipment as it builds out its primary distribution, canning and brewing operations inside the former Astoria Warehousing.

Fort George will likely become the first company to participate in the Clatsop Enterprise Zone offering property tax breaks for certain new investments. It will become one of the first companies in rural Oregon to participate in the state’s long-term rural enterprise zone offering up to 15 years of tax breaks in exchange for at least $12.5 million invested and the creation of 35 jobs.

Melanie Olson, a regional development officer for Business Oregon, touted Fort George’s project as a rarity.

“You don’t see projects like this in rural areas,” Olson told the Port Commission on Tuesday.

The enterprise zone application must still be approved by commissions for Clatsop County and the city of Warrenton.

— Bulletin wire reports