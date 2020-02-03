WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. has confirmed that securities regulators are investigating the company in connection with the 737 Max, which was grounded after two deadly crashes.
Boeing disclosed the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation in a regulatory filing Friday.
The filing provides few details of the probe beyond saying that Boeing is cooperating with government investigations including those by the Justice Department and the SEC. Boeing said it cannot estimate possible losses that could result from lawsuits and investigations.
Boeing said that in preparing financial statements, it made assumptions about the outcome of accident investigations and the expected costs it would bear in 2020 and 2021 from the Max’s grounding. It didn’t disclose those assumptions, but said they are “highly uncertain and significantly affect the estimates inherent in our financial statements.”
The existence of an SEC investigation was previously reported by news organizations.
WASHINGTON — U.S. factories expanded unexpectedly last month, snapping a five-month losing streak.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in January from 47.8 in December. Anything above 50 signals expansion.
The index had showed U.S. manufacturing contracting from August through December, partly because President Donald Trump’s trade war with China had raised costs and uncertainty. Economists had expected another bad month in January.
But new orders, production and export orders all grew last month. Factory hiring dropped for the sixth straight month but at a slower pace than it did in December. Factories, the ISM said, were struggling to find workers at a time when the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low 3.5%.
The rebound was narrow. Only eight of 18 industries reported growth, led by furniture companies. And the outbreak of a new virus in China threatens the supply chains that manufacturers rely on. “The coronavirus is a negative that has got me concerned,’’ said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM’s manufacturing survey committee.
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects edged down a slight 0.2% in December, closing out a year when total construction registered its first annual decline in eight years.
The Commerce Department said Monday that the decline was the first monthly drop since a 0.9% fall in June. For the year, construction spending fell 0.3%, the first setback since a 2.6% decrease in 2011.
The fall-off reflects weakness in nonresidential construction, which fell 1.8%, the sharpest setback drop since April. Spending for most major categories from office building to shopping centers declined.Home building rose a solid 1.4%. This category continues to benefit from falling mortgage rates and a strong labor market.
Spending by the federal government on construction projects rose a sharp 2.1% in December to the highest level in seven years, but this was offset by a 0.6% drop in the larger state and local government category.
