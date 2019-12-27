Coca-Cola Co. is dousing speculation that it’s getting into the cannabis business.

Speculation surged after a video posted to YouTube — since deleted — by a user with the screen name “Gabor the Blind Guy” showed a Coca-Cola can with a childproof lid. The man in the video says that his father is a head engineer for a company that “produces bottling and capping machines for many major pharmaceutical and food companies.”

He then says that Coca-Cola is planning on debuting a new line of its classic drink in Canada that will feature CBD extract, the nonpsychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn’t get you high.

“These rumors are untrue,” Coca-Cola said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “As we have stated many times, we have no plans to enter the CBD market.”

Coca-Cola said in 2018 that it was looking at the cannabis drinks market. The news fueled stock gains for companies like Aurora Cannabis Inc. The Atlanta-based soft drinks maker was in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis to develop the beverages, according to a report at the time from BNN Bloomberg Television.

Major U.S. stock indexes ended essentially flat Friday after a day of mostly listless trading. Even so, the S&P 500 closed out the week with its fifth straight weekly gain.

The benchmark index squeaked out a tiny gain that was good enough for its 35th record high this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also notched a slight gain, giving it its 22nd all-time high of 2019. The Nasdaq composite closed with a modest loss, snapping the index’s 11-day winning streak.

Investors drove up shares of stocks in defensive sectors, including household goods makers, real estate companies and utilities.

With two days of trading left in 2019, the market is on track for its best year since 2013.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,240.02. The index has finished with a weekly gain 11 out of the past 12 weeks.

The Dow rose 23.87 points, or 0.1%, to 28,645.26. The Nasdaq composite slipped 15.77 points, or 0.2%, to 9,006.62.

A close adviser to Boeing’s ousted CEO will also leave the company.

Mike Luttig was Boeing’s general counsel from 2006 until this spring.

Shortly after the crash of a second Boeing 737 Max, the companies premiere aircraft, he was assigned to head the company’s legal strategy and to advise the board.

Luttig, who will retire next week, is the latest executive to leave the beleaguered company. In addition to CEO Dennis Muilenburg who was pushed out this week, Kevin McAllister, the head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, was forced out in October. Anne Toulouse, senior vice president of communications, will leave at the end of the year.

— Bulletin wire reports