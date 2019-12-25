Clark County, Washington, residents may soon be able to buy license plates featuring Mount St. Helens.

The Mount St. Helens Institute is working with Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, to get legislative approval next year for a Mount St. Helens license plate that would raise money for the nonprofit institute. The effort is timely with the upcoming 40th anniversary of the volcano’s cataclysmic eruption on May 18, 1980.

“Portland has Hood; Seattle has Rainier,” said Ray Yurkewycz, executive director of the Mount St. Helens Institute. “Southwest Washington has Mount St. Helens.”

The institute has launched an online petition drive, with the goal of collecting 4,000 signatures by the time the 2020 Legislature convenes Jan. 13. As of Tuesday morning, it already had collected more than 1,300 signatures in the first few days of the campaign.

Don Clark of Invisible Creature in Maple Valley designed the license plate for free, Yurkewycz said.

China’s imports of U.S. soybeans rose to the highest in 20 months in November after more American cargoes cleared customs ahead of the signing of a partial trade deal in January.

China’s inbound shipments from the U.S. surged to 2.6 million tons, the highest since March 2018, and up from about 1.1 million tons in October. China imported almost no U.S. soybeans in November last year, customs data show.

Chinese companies are likely to continue purchasing American soybeans as the two countries are expected to sign the partial trade deal in early January. China has been issuing regular tariff waivers for domestic firms to buy U.S. soybeans. The waivers cover the 30% retaliatory tariffs on American soybeans. China’s total commitments in the current marketing year hit 10.5 million tons, compared with 2 million tons the previous year, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed.

Nissan Motor Co.’s third-highest-ranked executive is planning to leave the company to join a leading electric-motor company, an abrupt move that deals yet another blow to the scandal-plagued Japanese carmaker.

Jun Seki, the vice chief operating officer in charge of Nissan’s performance recovery, plans to join Japanese manufacturer Nidec Corp. as president and COO. The 58-year-old, who confirmed the move to Bloomberg News, was among the contenders to be Nissan’s chief executive officer in October, but missed out to Makoto Uchida, most recently the company’s China chief. Seki only took up his current position in December.

Nissan has seen its share of executive departures since last year’s shock arrest of former longtime chief Carlos Ghosn, but Seki’s exit stands out because he was part of a triumvirate set up to disperse leadership responsibilities at the automaker, Japan’s third largest by output.

- Bulletin wire reports