Mt. Ashland ski area to open

Get those skis and snowboards ready.

Mt. Ashland Ski Area expects to be open for business Saturday, Dec. 14, thanks to recent stormy weather and more that’s en route.

A measurement taken at 9 a.m. Monday on the nonprofit ski area’s lower mountain indicated a depth of 30 inches.

More snow is forecast for the mountain Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the snow is expected at elevations of 5,500 feet and above, markedly higher than the past two storms, with anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of new snow predicted to fall on Mount Ashland, meteorologist Marc Spilde said.

Ski area officials will hold a Snow Stomp Party from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Mt. Ashland ski lodge to usher in the new season, according to a news release. Food, live music by the Brothers Reed and raffle prizes will be available. There will also be sledding, games and youth activities.

U.S. services gauge drops in November

A gauge of U.S. service industries fell more than forecast in November as business activity cooled, though gains in employment and new orders suggest the biggest part of the economy is holding up in the fourth quarter.

The Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index fell to 53.9, according to data released Wednesday that missed the 54.5 median estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists. The decrease was driven by the weakest reading of business activity since 2010.

The composition of the report showed that declines in components tracking business activity, which parallels the ISM’s measure of factory production, and supplier deliveries outweighed the gains in orders and employment. The split suggests demand still has some momentum heading into the end of the year even as overall activity moderates.

The measure of services employment climbed to 55.5, the highest level since July. Other measures of the labor market’s performance in November were mixed ahead of Friday’s government jobs report.

The ADP Research Institute on Wednesday reported services payrolls rose at slowest pace in six months, with overall private employment climbing a less-than-forecast 67,000.

Bank opens branch in Hermistron

HERMISTON — Bank of Eastern Oregon now has a full-service branch in Hermiston.

The new branch is located at 1475 N. First St., Hermiston, in the former Eastern Oregon Telecom building. The building also houses the offices of commercial lending team Lucas Wagner and Jared Lathrop, and mortgage officer Kaitlin Orcutt.

Bank of Eastern Oregon began in Gilliam County in 1945 and has since grown to serve communities throughout northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington. It recently announced a new La Grande branch in addition to the new Hermiston location.

— Bulletin wire reports