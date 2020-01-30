National business briefing

Stocks advance after WHO remarks
U.S. stocks rose while bonds came off session highs after the World Health Organization stepped up efforts to combat the coronavirus by declaring a global health emergency.
The S&P 500 Index erased losses after WHO said travel and trade restrictions were not necessary, removing at least temporarily a threat to the economy. Equities have been under pressure since the outbreak last week; havens from Treasuries to gold have rallied as investors fretted the virus would derail fragile growth around the world.
While the virus continues to spread and the human toll mounts, the WHO comments suggested that efforts to contain the outbreak are robust. For investors worried about the impact on global growth, that was enough to halt a flight from risk assets in the final hour of U.S. equity trading.
Corporations are grappling with the rapidly spreading coronavirus that threatens a key growth market. Tesla expects a production delay in China, McDonald’s and Starbucks closed thousands of stores combined in the country, and Apple is preparing for supply-chain disruptions. .
Traders also assessed a flurry of corporate earnings, with a rally in Microsoft, Tesla and Coca-Cola driven by solid results offsetting UPS’s and Facebook’s declines.
A key slice of the Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since October, which may be a signal that traders are concerned about policy makers’ ability to counter head winds as the coronavirus threatens to disrupt global growth.
New homes in the U.S. are shrinking
Builders are putting the squeeze on new homes to lower costs.
The average new home size across the country is declining in response to higher house price tags and more buyers wanting to downsize. But the typical new home still has plenty of room at about 2,500 square feet last year.
Homes being built in the U.S. are about the same size as what builders were providing before the Great Recession. But the price tags are much higher.
GMC’s Hummer SUV goes electric
GMC will begin building a 1,000-horsepower electric Hummer truck in Detroit next year.
The vehicle will combine Hummer’s immediately recognizable looks with a zero-emission electric drivetrain. It uses a new architecture that will underpin a range of electric vehicles from GM, including pickups and SUVs for brands other than GMC.
The truck should go on sale in the second half of 2021.
The first generation of Hummers was controversial for its brash looks, size and poor fuel economy. GM dropped the standalone brand during the Great Recession. GM hopes reviving the name for a line of electric-powered off-road SUVs and pickups under the respected GMC brand will give it a line of premium off-roaders that can compete with Jeep and Range Rover.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.