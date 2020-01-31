A union representing hundreds of Jackson County government employees has declared an impasse after months of negotiations failed to produce an agreement on pay and health insurance.
The declaration last week kicked off a 30-day cooling off period that could end in a strike if workers don’t accept a final offer from the county. Negotiations are continuing during the cooling off phase.
The union wants 15%-25% pay increases for 128 workers it says are underpaid, county officials said.
The union is also seeking a 3.75% cost-of-living raise retroactive to July 2019 for all its workers, plus the ability to join a state-run health insurance pool it says will save employees and taxpayers money.
The county says many employees already are eligible for annual merit raises that will lift pay by up to 26% over the next three years, especially for new hires at the bottom of the pay ladder for their positions.
The county is offering a 3.5% cost-of-living raise that isn’t retroactive.
The county wants unionized workers to join a health insurance plan used by managers.
PORTLAND — The tip that seemed to be too good to be true was, indeed, too good to be true. After a man left a tip of over $5,000 on a $5 beer over the weekend, the owner of San Felipe Taqueria on Southeast Milwaukie Avenue in Portland decided to investigate.
Oniel Ortiz told Fox 12 Tuesday that he suspected the tip of $5,007.49 was an error and was reaching out to the media in hopes of finding the man who left it.
“My intentions here,” Ortiz told the station, “are to make sure that if he intends to leave us a tip, we want to at least say thank you to him, but if it was a mistake, we want to make sure he gets his money back.”
It turns out Ortiz was right.
On Twitter Thursday afternoon, KATU identified the tipper as David House. The since-deleted tweet indicated that House didn’t realize he had over-tipped until Wednesday, when he discovered his bank account was empty.
San Felipe Taqueria confirmed it had paid the full amount of the tip back to the customer.
The San Felipe employee who answered the phone said a man had come in earlier in the day and received a check. The employee said she thought the restaurant had found the tipper online.
— Bulletin wire reports
