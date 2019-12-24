Major U.S. stock indexes ended nearly flat Tuesday after an abbreviated trading session ahead of Christmas Day.

The Nasdaq composite eked out a tiny gain, extending the index’s winning streak to 10 days and nudging it to a record high for the seventh day in a row. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with tiny losses.

Industrial, health care and communication services stocks were the biggest losers Tuesday. Those losses outweighed gains in banks, technology stocks and elsewhere in the market.

Trading was lighter than usual during the half day that U.S. markets were open. They are closed on Wednesday for the holiday.

“It’s normal to see profit-taking and we’re seeing a little bit of that,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “And that’s to be expected in a market that’s moved fast, quickly and up only in one direction.”

NEW YORK — Travis Kalanick, who built Uber into a ride-hailing giant, only to be ousted as CEO over the company’s sexist “bro” culture, is cashing out.

Kalanick disclosed Tuesday that he has sold off all his Uber stock — estimated at more than $2.5 billion — and is resigning from the board of directors, severing ties to the company he co-founded a decade ago.

“Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits,” the 43-year-old entrepreneur said in a statement.

Uber, based in San Francisco, transformed the way people get around and how they make a living, too, turbocharging the gig economy and undermining the taxi industry. Its nearly 4 million drivers around the globe have logged 15 billion trips since 2010, when Kalanick and Garrett Camp came up with the idea of hailing a ride from a smartphone after a trip to Paris when they couldn’t find a taxi.

SEATTLE — More workers received their schedules at least two weeks in advance during the first year of a Seattle law meant to make their lives less hectic, a new report says.

Yet many workers still didn’t get their schedules ahead of time. Some employers welcomed the law, while others reacted negatively.

The “secure scheduling” law passed in 2016 covers hourly workers at retail and restaurant chains such as Starbucks, Nordstrom and Costco, and it includes a requirement that employers provide schedules 14 days ahead.

The law also regulates shift changes, on-call shifts, shift cancellations and “clopenings,” when back-to-back opening and closing shifts prevent rest.

Seattle and San Francisco broke new ground by adopting such measures, supported by unions, among others. Erratic schedules make it harder to budget and balance work with other parts of life, such as child care.

— Bulletin wire reports