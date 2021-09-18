About 200 workers walked off the job Aug. 10 at a Portland bakery after Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, proposed scheduling changes that could limit overtime and a plan that would mean new hires would be stuck with a more expensive health care plan.
Workers in Chicago, Colorado, Virginia and Georgia joined in the fight, which gained national traction.
Cameron Taylor, a business agent at Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers Local 364 in Portland, said Saturday about 75% of members approved of the agreement, which got rid of the health care proposal and maintained the regular overtime schedule for most employees.
“What my members wanted was to hold on to their benefits,” Taylor said, noting they mostly got what they wanted.
“What the company did get was a weekend crew,” he said, which he called “a sticking point” with his members.
Still, Taylor said, he was already in communication with the company’s human resources department and expected workers would be in meetings on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and then “potentially starting production back up on Thursday.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.