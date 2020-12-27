Larry Kine sees the need for a luxury RV Park in Bend. Pending approvals from the city, the real estate developer will get a chance to build one along Murphy Road in the southwest part of the city.
Kine, owner of Kine & Kine Properties, is waiting to hear back from the city on his application to develop an RV Park covering 13 acres. If successful, he plans to start construction in the fall of 2021.
Interest in RVs skyrocketed this year as many Americans sought ways to vacation while avoiding both hotels and airports, potential vectors for COVID transmission. While the pandemic will eventually end, the number of RVs on the road in coming years is still expected to grow.
Sales of RVs are projected to grow 19% next year according to a report by the independent RV Industry Association. Sales this year are expected to increase 5% compared to 2019.
Kine, involved in the RV Park business for close to 15 years, has previously owned Crown Villa, an upscale RV park in Bend. He has also owned an RV Park in Montana and is developing one in Idaho.
“We like this business and we have seen it get steadily better and better, as baby boomers age and buy more RVs,” said Kine. “This past year, there was a spike in sales but we had already made our decision prior to the pandemic.”
The RV Park planned for Murphy Road would occupy an area just west of Highway 97. Nearby businesses include a Les Schwab Tire Center, Shari’s Restaurants, Albertsons and an Arco Station.
“The Bend community needs some more RV spaces,” said Kine. “This location serves it well; it doesn’t really serve the other uses in our opinion for commercial.”
Plans for the park include covered and heated RV storage, around 185 RV sites, and self-storage. Residential units are also planned for seven acres of land adjacent the RV Park, although its not yet known if the units will be for sale, for rent or both. In total, the project would cover 30 acres of land.
The park will have a similar look and feel to Crown Villa, said Kine, referring to his previous high-end property.
Landscaped areas, swimming pools, workout facilities, hot tubs, pickleball and basketball courts, an off-leash dog park, lawn games, and gas firepits are some of the planned amenities.
In the off-season, the new park will be available for RV storage and month-to-month RV parking.
“We think it will serve the community really well,” said Kine.
Kine’s application to build the RV Park is currently under review by the city of Bend. Purchase of the property has not closed as it is subject to land use approvals, but binding contracts have been signed, he said.
Kine expects final approval by March and construction to commence in the fall of 2021. The RV park could open for business by the spring of 2022, he said.
An adjacent 5-acre lot is zoned to be developed as a public park. Kine said he plans to work with Bend Parks & Recreation District to add some amenities to the park. Sarah Bodo, a park planner for the district, said development of the green space is likely to coincide with construction of the RV park.
“It is imagined as a neighborhood park,” said Bodo. Features of the park will include a playground, picnic tables, grassy lawn, natural vegetation, and a loop trail, she said.
“Public input, community needs, and site characteristics would also influence the design,” said Bodo.
The project requires Kine to purchase two adjacent lots. The parcel closer to Murphy Road is 13 acres and is owned by Dr. Charles Bonnet, a local real estate developer. The second parcel, south of Bonnet’s land, is 16.3-acres and is owned by WinCo Holdings Inc., a Boise-based supermarket chain.
Bonnet, represented by Fratzke Commercial Real Estate, is advertising his parcel for $10.7 million. The WinCo lot, represented by Commercial Realty Advisors NW, is advertised for $3.5 million.
Sara Anselment, associate planner for the city of Bend, said a hearing officer will make a determination to approve or deny the application. A date for the public hearing has yet to be determined.
Anselment said the project will require the construction of new roads in the area, including a north-south road extending south from Murphy Road, and two new east-west streets. Access to the developments in the area will be from these new streets, not Murphy Road, she said.
Parcels in the area are zoned differently, which made it challenging for previous owners to develop the land, said Kine.
“It was a real puzzle to put it together and make anything work on it,” said Kine. “That is why this property has been vacant forever until we got our hands on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.