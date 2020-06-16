Mt. Bachelor plans to debut the zip line that has been part of its development plans for at least a decade, the ski area announced Monday.
The ZipTour zip line was among the activities Mt. Bachelor announced for its summer season. Others include downhill mountain biking, hiking and disc golf. The Woodward WreckTangle, the outdoor obstacle course, is closed until summer 2021.
ZipTour is a dual-line, three-stage tour that drops 1,400 vertical feet, according to Mt. Bachelor’s website. It starts at an elevation of 7,800 feet, and riders get a birds-eye view of the terrain and the volcanic landscape as they zip through the course. The line also features a self-controlled braking system that allows riders to speed through the course at their own pace.
Mt. Bachelor officials have discussed a possible zip line since at least 2009, according to The Bulletin archives. The ski area outlined plans for the feature in its 2010 master development plan submitted to the U.S. Forest Service.
Zip line and other summer operations are scheduled to begin resortwide July 4, and limited operations begin June 26.
The Little Pine chairlift, for entry-level biking and limited rentals, opens June 26. The Pine Marten chairlift, for downhill mountain biking, zip lining, hiking and disc golf, and the Mountain Gateway Building for bike rentals and tickets opens July 4.
The Pine Marten Lodge and West Village Lodge are scheduled to begin food and beverage service July 4.
