As a way to help manage forests surrounding Central Oregon, Mt. Bachelor ski area and the city of Prineville are planning construction of biomass facilities that burn unwanted forest material to create heat and electricity.

Mt. Bachelor plans to build a 1.2-megawatt facility to heat its buildings in the winter and avoid having to use 225,000 gallons of propane each year. The ski area, owned by Powdr Corp., is on track to complete its project in 2024. It has had financial help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Deschutes County and the Oregon Department of Energy.

