Q: Where are the sensors located for blind-spot alert lights, and how do they work? I have a 2018 Chevy Equinox, and I’ve had a few blind-spot sensor anomalies recently. I cleared snow off the windows and mirrors of my car but drove with light snow on the body of the car, and the driver’s side blind-spot alert was on, despite not driving near any other cars. Later, with no snow on my car, and while crossing a long bridge alone late at night, my driver’s side light was illuminated. Luckily, I learned how to drive in the early 2000s in cars built in the 1990s, so I don’t really rely on blind-spot alert lights. Just curious about this tech in my newer car.
A.K., Aurora, Ill.
A: The sensors are located at the rear of the vehicle. Most use radar but some use the ultrasonic parking sensors. I am not sure which system your vehicle uses. When something is detected, a signal is sent to a computer module, which in turn sends a signal to the door mirrors to switch on the light.
