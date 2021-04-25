Q: Owning a truck, an SUV and four motorcycles, I’ve come to the realization that I need a competent battery tester as opposed to hauling batteries to the local battery store for checkups. I want one that places a load on the battery to as well as able to check the charging system. A little online search plus checking Amazon reveals that Ancel and Foxwell products get lots of good reviews. Any thoughts or suggestions you may have will be greatly appreciated.
G. B., Liverpool, N.Y.
A: I like hand-held battery and charging system testers, but I cannot vouch for which brand, having used only a professional Ancel unit. The best thing about these little tools, is that the battery need not be removed for testing. Another option is to visit an auto parts store. Most offer free testing right in the parking lot.
