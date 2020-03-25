Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center, plans to open a pharmacy in its Prineville Clinic.
The pharmacy will open Monday at 375 SW Beaver St.
During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, only curbside pickup or mail delivery will be allowed at the pharmacy.
Crook County is one of a handful of U.S. counties in the western region that has the lowest number of pharmacies per person, according to the company statement.
For community members who are under-employed or under-insured, the pharmacy will offer a prescription club for a $10 annual fee per household, according to the company statement. Club members will pay just $4 for a month’s supply of more than 300 generic medications.
