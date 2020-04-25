Mosaic Medical will receive $3.5 million to help to provide care during the COVID-19 crisis in a Health Resources & Services Administration grant.
The emergency funding is for health-related costs that can be used to continue to pay staff as a means of maintaining capacity during COVID-19 and to cover operational costs.
Also receiving a grant is Oregon Health & Science University. The university will use $2.7 million to help rural communities expand telehealth, purchase personal protective equipment and boost testing capacity.
OHSU also got a $79,594 grant for its poison control centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.