With remarkable regularity, each new month seems to send the 30-year fixed-mortgage rate down to a historic low.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average tumbled to a record-low 3.07% with an average 0.8 point. It was 3.13% a week ago and 3.75% a year ago.
The 30-year fixed rate is at its lowest level since Freddie Mac began tracking mortgage rates in 1971. It surpassed the previous low of 3.13% set last month. This is the fifth time the 30-year fixed rate has fallen to a new low in the past several months.
