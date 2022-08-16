As more companies announce hiring freezes and layoffs, three quarters are more likely to turn to freelancers and other contingent workers as a stopgap.
About 78% of business leaders said they are more likely to hire freelancers rather than full-time employees while economic conditions remain uncertain, according to a survey by freelance marketplace Fiverr International Ltd. With economic uncertainty growing, 85% of US companies plan to implement a hiring freeze during the current downturn, and 78% plan to lay workers off, Fiverr found.
Contingent workers are already part of many businesses' baseline budgets. Over 80% of respondents in Fiverr's survey of more than 1,000 owners of medium to large businesses said they're currently using freelancers. But interest has already picked up: Fiverr has seen an increase in demand on its platform, especially from large businesses.
"A lot of companies are contemplating doing cutbacks and layoffs. But at the end of the day, all companies need to continue performing," said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr's chief executive officer. "They view independent talents as a variable expense that they can scale up or down as needed, without any strings attached."
Freelancers and other contingent work arrangements allow companies to scale up or down and pivot quickly when conditions change.
