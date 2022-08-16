More laid-off workers finding a temporary solution (copy)

Workers are turning to temp agencies as firms begin seeking more and more contract workers.

As more companies announce hiring freezes and layoffs, three quarters are more likely to turn to freelancers and other contingent workers as a stopgap.

About 78% of business leaders said they are more likely to hire freelancers rather than full-time employees while economic conditions remain uncertain, according to a survey by freelance marketplace Fiverr International Ltd. With economic uncertainty growing, 85% of US companies plan to implement a hiring freeze during the current downturn, and 78% plan to lay workers off, Fiverr found.

