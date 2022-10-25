Central Oregon experienced a rise in unemployment last month, similar to what occurred statewide, according to monthly employment data.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in September, up a tick from 3.6% in August, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly data report. In September the largest job losses were reported in the leisure and hospitality sector, retail trade and mining and construction, according to the data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
However, year over year, Deschutes County experienced a 1.8% growth in jobs from September 2021, according to the report.
Similarly in Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in September, higher than it was pre-pandemic when it was 4.4% in November 2019, according to the data.
Government jobs in Jefferson County grew by 210 jobs, but private industry cut 90 jobs, according to the report. Leisure and hospitality sectors slashed 40 jobs and other services lost 20, according to the data.
In all, the county added 80 jobs above pre-pandemic levels, according to the report.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.1%, just 0.4% higher than the record low rate set prior to the pandemic when it was 4.7%, according to the monthly report.
The county added 480 jobs in the past year and Crook County's rate of job growth still is the fastest among Oregon's 36 counties. Most of the job gains have been in the construction, information and professional and business services sectors, according to the report.
