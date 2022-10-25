Oregon jobless (copy) (copy)

Central Oregon's unemployment level rose slightly in September, a common theme throughout the state's 36 counties.

Central Oregon experienced a rise in unemployment last month, similar to what occurred statewide, according to monthly employment data.

In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in September, up a tick from 3.6% in August, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly data report. In September the largest job losses were reported in the leisure and hospitality sector, retail trade and mining and construction, according to the data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

