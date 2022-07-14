Molson Coors, maker of Coors Light and Miller Lite beer, bought a 30-second spot to air nationally on Fox during the Super Bowl next year, becoming the first new beer sponsor on America's most-watched sporting event in more than three decades, the company said Thursday.
Molson got the chance after rival Anheuser-Busch InBev said in June it would end its exclusive deal with the game, a position it's held since 1989.
"It's been no fun with one major brewer monopolizing the Super Bowl for 30 years," said Michelle St. Jacques, chief marketing officer at Molson. Although she declined to comment on the price paid for the ad, St. Jacques told Bloomberg News that she's looking to incorporate some technical innovation into her spots to break through the clutter, including possibly QR codes that viewers can scan to unlock more information about the sponsor.
The last time Molson Coors had a national in-game ad was in the early 1980s. The company has had to find workarounds since. Last year, it released the Coors Big Game Commercial of Your Dreams on YouTube to protest being shut out of the game. That ad was seen more than 3 million times. This year, it hosted a virtual bar in the Decentraland metaverse.
Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser's parent, ran four minutes of in-game ads during the national broadcast this year. The company said it still intends to be a sponsor in next year's game.
