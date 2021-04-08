HERMISTON — A new warehouse starting construction in Hermiston is expected to produce 100 new jobs once it is completed later this year.
Meyer Distributing, a company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, received a building permit from the city of Hermiston in March to begin work on a new $11 million warehouse. Meyer Distributing Chief Executive Officer Jeff Braun said he expects the warehouse to begin operations in December.
According to its website, the family-owned company is “a leader in specialty products marketing and distribution” and uses strategically placed warehouses around the country to distribute auto parts, sanitation supplies and lifestyle products.
After the Hermiston warehouse opens near the end of 2021, Braun said the company expects to hire between 75 and 100 people by the end of 2022. He said starting wages for all positions will be at least $15 an hour, and the company will likely begin hiring in November.
The Hermiston warehouse will house inventory ready to be shipped to customers in the region. The facility will be in Hermiston’s southern industrial area.
Braun said the company’s Indiana headquarters has a population of 16,000 people in a county with a population of about 43,000 people.
“We are aware of how important an impact a company like ours can have on the local community and look forward to being a good partner with the city and its citizens,” he said.
For more information about the company, visit www.meyerdistributing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.