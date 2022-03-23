A growing community, more accounts and improved technology have contributed to the growth in assets at Mid Oregon Credit Union to more than $600 million, according to a company announcement.

With offices in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook Wheeler, Lake and North Klamath counties, the credit union has seen its assets grow to $100 million since March 2021, according to the company statement.

Membership in the credit union grew by 8% despite the pandemic and the related restrictions, according to the company.  Currently it has more than 41,000 members.

The credit union has been in business since 1957. In 2018, the credit union acquired High Desert Bank, located at 1000 SW Disk Drive in Bend.

