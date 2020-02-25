The Mid-Columbia Lumber Products company in Madras has been fined by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration for violating six job safety rules.
Half of the violations are repeat offenses and are connected to an accident investigation that resulted in a worker's injury. The company was fined $8,610.
Officials began investigating the company in September after a worker was injured while attempting to put a moving chain back on a conveyor while it was still operating, according to a statement by Oregon OSHA.
The worker's left hand was dragged into the machines' rotating sprocket. The worker had to have his ring finger and the tip of a pinky amputated. In addition, pins had to be placed inside his crushed middle and pointer fingers, according to OSHA.
The company was also fined for not:
*Maintaining a centralized safety committee or having a written safety and health policy;
*Conducting periodic inspections to ensure energy control procedures were followed;
*Developing or documenting procedures controlling potentially hazardous energy;
*Providing machine guards to protect employees from hazards from mill operations, rotating parts, flying chips and sparks;
*Training employees on how to use and remove energy control devices;
*Recording workplace injuries and illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.