tech-games

Microsoft's Games for Work app allows workers to play together during a Teams meeting. 

 Microsoft via The Washington Post

Microsoft has a new solution to make workers more productive: Let them play games.

This week, the company announced its Games for Work app for its workplace communications service, Microsoft Teams. The free app, available in the apps area of Teams today, allows users to play one of four multiplayer games with their colleagues during a meeting. The goal is to help workers build trust, improve how they work together and boost morale — the digital equivalent of the foosball table in the office cafeteria.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.