Microchip Technology is contemplating a major expansion to its factory in Gresham, according to Oregon officials with direct knowledge of the conversations, which could bring substantial new investment and hundreds of new jobs while extending the site’s future for decades.

Microchip’s potential investment comes amid an unprecedented domestic building boom among chipmakers, with major new factories planned in Arizona, Idaho, Texas, Ohio and New York. Manufacturers are rushing to capitalize on a leap in demand for computer chips during the pandemic and $280 billion in new federal incentives for semiconductor research and manufacturing.

