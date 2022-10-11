Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology's Gresham factory, known as Fab 4, employs 864.

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment employing 650.

“The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”

