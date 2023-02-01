Facebook TikTok Rivalry (copy)

Meta stock soared in extended trading Thursday, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and the company announced a $40 billion stock buyback.

Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok.

But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California, company announced a $40 billion stock buyback.

