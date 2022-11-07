Facebook Meta VR

Facebook parent Meta may announce layoffs Wednesday.

 Tony Avelar/AP file

Facebook's parent is poised to begin large-scale layoffs this week after months of warnings from executives that cutbacks were coming, according to a person familiar with the matter.

More than a month ago, Meta had said it would stop making new offers to job candidates, sourcing candidates and approving internal transfers while the company reevaluated how best to prioritize its staffing resources, according to a memo posted to the company's internal message board and viewed by The Washington Post.

Transitory Inflation
Im a nibbler. Yeah, it looks bad, but a lot is priced in. Wouldn't be surprised if we get a rebound when the head-count is revealed. If the Feds crack down on byte-dance you've got an instant double.

