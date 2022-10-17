Facebook's Prineville data center campus (copy)

Facebook’s Prineville campus courtyard.

 Submitted photo

Four Central Oregon educational programs have received $250,000 in grants from Meta, the company that operates Facebook.

The money will be used to develop and enhance workforce development and career skills training. The programs receiving the funding are: East Cascade Works, Crook County School District, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Youth CareerConnect.

