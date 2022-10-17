Four Central Oregon educational programs have received $250,000 in grants from Meta, the company that operates Facebook.
The money will be used to develop and enhance workforce development and career skills training. The programs receiving the funding are: East Cascade Works, Crook County School District, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Youth CareerConnect.
After 13 years in the Prineville community, it’s in Meta’s best interest to grow the workforce. The company now employs about 350 people at its flagship data center, said William Marks, Meta community development manager.
“We’re looking at the long-term vitality of Crook County,” Marks said. “We want to support career training programs, especially in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields.
“We saw a great opportunity to support workforce and career development in Central Oregon.”
In all, Meta has donated $3 million to the local community for STEM programs and educational support, Marks said.
The money will be used specifically to:
Support the Confederate Tribes of Warm Springs with $50,000 to expand workforce and education programs around career exposure and work readiness training;
Fund Crook County School District Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics graphic design lab and develop educational materials and purchase equipment with a $50,000 grant;
Encourage emergent workforce, special populations and English language learners at the East Cascades Works program with a $100,000 grant;
Grow internship programs at Youth CareerConnect with a $50,000 grant for people age 16 to 24.
“We are so excited to continue to partner and support (these programs),” said Heather Fitcht, East Cascades Works executive director. “The diligent work is part of cultivating a strong problem solving, communication and technical skills in our emerging workforce.”
For Meta, with 15 data centers located worldwide, the Prineville center sees itself as part of the community, Marks said.
“For us, it’s about being part of the fabric of the community and supporting career and workforce development,” Marks said. “We want to build a home grown pool of talent. Grow up and go to school in Central Oregon. Learn a trade and work here.”
Not all the jobs at the data center require a computer background, Marks said. In fact, most of the employment is in facilities management and support programs. Meta also is offering communities funds in its Data Center Community Action that are available to projects that address critical community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, and improve local science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.
Grant applications will be accepted by eligible organizations in communities where Meta has an operational data center. The deadline to apply is Friday (Oct. 21, 2022.) Recipients will be announced in Spring 2023. Go to https://datacenters.fb.com/grants/ for more information.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.