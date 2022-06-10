The median sales price of a single-family home in Bend slipped slightly in Maym and the number of homes on the market increased, indicating a shift in the market, according to monthly real estate report.
In Bend the median sales price for a single-family home was $740,000 in May, compared to $770,000 in April. During the same time, the amount of homes for sale grew to about five weeks worth.
The national average is six months, said Donnie Montagner, owner of Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond.
“It’s hard to say if this is an ongoing trend,” Montagner said. “What I see is that when there’s change, it takes time to process the change. Best case scenario is that we’ll see reasonable levels of inventory and price increases as we get back to a more balanced market.”
It’s been pretty much a sellers’ market since the pandemic as more people flock to Central Oregon seeking that work-life-balance, he said.
The Beacon report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
Since May, Montagner said he’s seen more price reductions, indicating a softening of the market.
That could be a reflection of rising mortgage interest rates or a slowing of the market, he said.
“The rise in mortgage interest rates hasn’t bumped people out of the market yet, particularly in Bend,” Montagner said.
“New buyers from out of state can afford to pay higher rates because they have a larger down payment. It’s the first-time homebuyers it affects.”
The average interest rate currently is 5.25%, Montagner said.
In Redmond, the median sales price for a single-family home in May was $519,000, about the same as in April, according to the report.
In Sisters, the median sales price for a single-family home in May was $691,000, up from April when it was $650,000. Less than a month’s worth of inventory was available for sale in May and April.
And in Sunriver, the median price of a single-family home was $893,000 in May, compared to $1.06 million in April, according to the report.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.