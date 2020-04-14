A Rogue Valley company that normally makes knee, ankle and back braces has retooled to make thousands of medical gowns and other safety equipment for doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medford-based BioSkin saw a drop-off in demand for its braces due to a slowdown in nonessential medical procedures during the outbreak.
But rather than idle its factory, BioSkin switched gears.
It teamed up with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to make much-needed personal protective gear for health care workers.
“We’re thrilled to be able to pitch in and help make sure Asante’s health care workers stay safe, healthy and able to do their jobs,” said Scott Shumway, president of BioSkin. “This arrangement also helps us ensure that our workers stay employed as we deal with the ramifications of the economic slowdown on our business.”
Asante tasked Dr. Carl Seger, an emergency room physician, with finding creative ways to fill a massive shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses screening patients for COVID-19.
Seger reached out to the local business community to identify designers and manufacturers who might be able to meet some of that need, according to BioSkin.
BioSkin’s manufacturing team figured out how to shift some of its production capabilities to manufacturing protective gowns, company officials said.
They reprogrammed automatic cutting machines to cut gowns out of disposable plastic. Workers add the finishing touches, including seaming up the sleeves of the gowns. The gowns are packaged and sent to the hospital.
Worn with other protective gear, the gowns help protect medical workers from bodily fluids and virus-containing droplets from the coughs and sneezes of infected people.
Shumway said BioSkin learned from Seger the gowns are in high demand.
“He would like 60,000 gowns made over the next month. That’s what they think the demand is going to be,” Shumway said.
BioSkin is also manufacturing fabric face masks and selling them at cost to local medical facilities and health care providers who want them. The masks are made of a lightweight, breathable fabric that BioSkin normally uses to produce hypoallergenic braces.
“Our goal right now is to do what we can to pitch in and help people out during this unprecedented crisis. We’re lucky to have the resources and materials in place to help make a difference where we can,” said BioSkin CEO Tanner Cropper.
The general public can also order masks for personal use online at bioskin.com/fabric-face-mask.html.
Jackson County Public Health officials and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently began recommending that all people wear face masks when out in public.
However, they ask that people not buy medical-grade face masks, such as surgical masks. Medical-grade face masks are in short supply around the world, and public health officials want to save them for health care workers.
The recommendation to wear personal masks in public has kicked off a sewing frenzy, with individuals, businesses, sewing groups and other organizations racing to fill demand.
On other fronts, Rogue Valley schools, businesses and inventors with their own 3D printers are making face shields, ventilator parts and other medical equipment that’s in short supply.
The Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls is loaning dozens of ventilators it normally uses in classes to hospitals in Medford and Klamath Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.