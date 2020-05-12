The landmark Northwest hotel and brewpub chain McMenamins is reopening eight hotels and rehiring hundreds of staff members.
McMenamins laid off 3,000 people and closed nearly all its locations in mid-March as restaurants and hotels around the region shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But the company has slowly started to bring back staff and reopen locations.
The company has rehired about 745 people, and hopes to have rehired 1,800 of the 3,000 laid off staff members by the beginning of June, a McMenamins spokesman told the Oregonian on Monday.
Live event employees have not been rehired, and it is unclear when those employees could be asked back. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said last week that large gatherings in the state, including concerts, would likely need to be canceled or significantly modified through at least September.
McMenamins is also planning on Friday to reopen seven hotels: in Oregon: Old St. Francis School in Bend; Crystal Hotel and Kennedy School in Portland and Grand Lodge in Forest Grove; in Washington: Elks Temple in Tacoma; Anderson School in Bothell; and Olympic Club in Centralia. The company has already opened the Kalama Harbor Lodge in Kalama, Washington.
The company will institute social distancing measures at the hotels. All will be operating at reduced capacity, and rooms will be left vacant for 24 hours between guests. Employees will be required to wear masks, implement enhanced cleaning procedures and maintain 6 feet of distance from co-workers, vendors and guests.
McMenamins has already resumed other parts of its business. In April, it reopened its pubs for takeout orders. The company is once again brewing beer at some breweries and roasting coffee, as well. The Edgefield Distillery is also open, but operating with fewer distillers. The Crystal Ballroom started live streaming concerts May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.