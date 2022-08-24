McDonald's Corp. is hiring an executive from PepsiCo Inc. as its new head of sustainability and government relations as the fast-food chain looks to improve its image and increase diversity.
Jon Banner, who oversaw communications at PepsiCo, is joining Chicago-based McDonald's as executive vice president and global chief impact officer as of Sept. 6, according to the company. He will report to to Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski.
Banner will guide McDonald's policies for environmental, social and governance issues, as well as for government relations and public policy and communications, among other areas, according to a company statement.
Companies have ramped up sustainability efforts in recent years amid greater scrutiny from consumers and investors.
A group of Black McDonald's franchisees has demanded that the company do more to aid current minority owners who face systemic barriers to their success. McDonald's, meanwhile, is trying to recruit and invest in new minority franchise store owners, including offering loan help. The chain has also been trying to increase diversity in its corporate leadership and has pledged to shift more spending to minority-owned suppliers.
