McDonald's packaging

McDonald's Corp. is hiring an executive from PepsiCo Inc. as its new head of sustainability and government relations as the fast-food chain looks to improve its image and increase diversity.

 AP file photo

Jon Banner, who oversaw communications at PepsiCo, is joining Chicago-based McDonald's as executive vice president and global chief impact officer as of Sept. 6, according to the company. He will report to to Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski.

