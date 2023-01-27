the cannabis and money
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts.

Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon employees. It said it won’t immediately close its Portland storefront on Northeast Fremont Street.

