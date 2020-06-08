Pacific Seafood on Sunday disclosed that 124 of its employees and local contractors have tested positive for coronavirus in what is the second largest workplace outbreak of the virus in the state to date.
The number reported by the business is nearly twice what the Oregon Health Authority initially reported Sunday morning. An Oregon Health Authority spokesman said the state pulls the data once a day and that the number of confirmed positives had risen since it collected the data early Sunday.
The public health investigation into the outbreak began June 2, according to the state.
Officials said the risk to the public is low.
On Sunday, Pacific Seafood issued a statement saying it provided testing for 376 workers at its five Newport facilities.
Fifty-three employees and 71 local contractors tested positive.
The company said 95% of those who tested positive did not report any symptoms. None has been hospitalized. The positive tests are concentrated at the Pacific shrimp processing facility location.
The company said it has suspended operations at all five locations. It also said it would carry out “detailed contract tracing.”
