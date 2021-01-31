After nearly four years of work, Malheur County officials expect construction of a truck-to-rail reload center to begin in the coming months.
Their expectations rose after the Oregon Transportation Commission approved the release of $26 million in state funds to build the Treasure Valley Reload Center.
The rail reload center is designed for local onion producers to truck their product in to be loaded onto rail cars for shipment across the nation. The county has proposed a 60,000-foot warehouse at the site.
State money for the project was set aside more than four years ago as part of a massive transportation plan approved by the Legislature.
Now bids for construction on the project will go out next month and dirt is expected to move soon after. Construction on the facility could finish by June 2022 – in time for shipping next year’s crop.
