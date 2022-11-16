Paramount Gold

Paramount Gold, a Nevada company, has submitted a proposal to mine for gold, south of Vale in Malheur County.

A Nevada company has reached another permitting milestone and is moving forward with plans to build a large gold mine in Malheur County, south of Vale near Lake Owyhee.

Paramount Gold has submitted its operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. By the end of November, the agency will tell the company whether it can start preparing an environmental impact statement — a document that kicks off a review process where the mining proposal will face regulatory and public scrutiny.

