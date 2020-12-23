VALE — Malheur County officials said Monday that 68 local companies have applied for a total of $1.5 million in county COVID-19 relief funding — double what is available.
The county received $768,183 in state grant funds to be awarded to local businesses. More than half of the applications are from the hospitality industry, officials said.
The Malheur County Court will likely decide next week which firms will get an award.
The deadline to apply was Wednesday.
An informal committee of including County Counsel Stephanie Williams, Craig Geddes, director of environmental health, County Planner Eric Evans, Lorinda DuBoise, county chief administrative officer, County Commissioner Larry Wilson and Commissioner-elect Ron Jacobswill consider how to prioritize the funding requests.
The informal committee met early Monday. The committee’s next meeting isn’t scheduled.
Officials said that based on Gov. Kate Brown’s guidance, the priority for the local money will be the restaurant and lodging industries and businesses required to close because of the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The relief program is geared to help businesses in the hospitality industry, merchants impacted by the recent COVID-19 freezes and small businesses along with women, Black, Indigenous, people of color and tribal-owned firms.
The county said there are 150 eligible businesses just in the hospitality industry in the county.
Officials said the County Court will most likely decide on eligible applications on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
The relief is scheduled to be dispensed in the form of a grant, with the amount based on the number of full-time employees and may include up to $5,000 per worker.
