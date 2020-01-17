The Trump administration has finished a major revision of the rules for setting energy-efficiency standards for dishwashers and other appliances — just the sort of common household items President Donald Trump regularly tells campaign crowds no longer work properly.
The U.S. Department of Energy put the final touches on new procedures for energy-savings standards for dozens of machines used daily in homes and businesses, including residential appliances like clothes dryers and microwave ovens, commercial equipment like walk-in refrigerators and industrial instruments like distribution transformers on the electric grid.
While the Energy Department says the move will save money for consumers and manufacturers, advocates for making appliances more efficient counter that the new rules, unveiled last week, will only encourage lawsuits from manufactures upset with toughened standards and make it harder for regulators to cut the climate-warming impact of home appliances.
“It seems to be that they’re issuing this rule to handcuff a future administration,” said Andrew deLaski, who runs the energy-efficiency advocacy group Appliance Standards Awareness Project.
With the new rules governing how energy-savings standards are written, Trump’s deputies appear to be addressing one of the president’s obsessions — his view that modern appliances just don’t work as well as they used to.
Newfangled lightbulbs, for example, give him an ugly orange hue. (“The light’s no good. I always look orange.”) Today’s dishwashers won’t clean plates. (“It’s worthless! They give you so little water.”)
Or as Trump complained to a campaign crowd last month in Battle Creek, Michigan, “women tell me” they now have to run their dishwashers many times.
Still, the decision to add more steps to the standards-writing process is a peculiar one for an administration that has sought to cut red tape elsewhere in the federal bureaucracy.
Under the new regulation, the department will be required to publish the procedures for testing an appliance 180 days before setting the actual standard for manufacturers.
That binding requirement, said deLaski, the energy-efficiency advocate, “will make it harder and more time-consuming to update the standards.” In the past, the Energy Department could tweak the procedures for testing the energy efficiency of machines while working to set the actual minimum efficiency requirements for them.
The department also said it only will place standards on manufacturers if the energy savings meet a certain threshold — arguing that a big, 40% chunk of the standards issued over the past three decades account for only a small, 4% piece of total energy savings.
Before, whether a standard made significant enough energy savings to be legally justified “was in the eye of the beholder,” said Francis Dietz, a spokesman for the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute, a trade association for manufacturers. The new rule is “something we like because it’s not subjective,” he added.
Appliance makers will also get a greater say in how their products are tested. “We’re glad to see this because it will increase transparency and certainty,” said Jennifer Cleary, vice president of regulatory affairs at the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, which represents household appliance makers in Washington.
After three years, the Trump administration has shown little enthusiasm for issuing new energy standards and has missed legal deadlines to review existing ones for 21 products, including water heaters and room air conditioners.
In the case of lightbulbs, the Energy Department rolled back last year a standard issued under President Barack Obama meant to phase out old-fashioned, incandescent ones for more energy-efficient ones.
Ramping up the energy efficiency of everyday products is often seen as an unsung solution for not only driving down greenhouse gases but also for saving Americans money in their monthly bills. Undoing the Obama-era lightbulb standard alone, for example, will mean $14 billion a year more in energy costs for Americans, according to a study by the Appliance Standards Awareness Project and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.
According to the Energy Department’s own Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, more than two-thirds of the energy produced in the United States is actually wasted, much of it the form of warm exhaust from automobiles and furnaces.
