Suez Canal Shipping Lawsuit

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic looms over the village of Amer, near Suez, Egypt on March 28, 2021.

 AP file

CAIRO (AP) — The world's biggest shipping company said Monday it sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago.

The Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., ran aground in March 2021, blocking the global waterway for nearly a week. The enormous vessel was released in a massive salvage operation.

