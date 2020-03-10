The handmade cosmetics retailer, Lush Cosmetics, will be opening its first brick-and-mortar store at the Old Mill District next month.
The bath, body and skincare retailer has three locations in Oregon: Happy Valley, Portland and Tigard. The chain had been interested in opening a location in Bend, said Kylie McGregor, a company representative.
“The timing is right now as we embark on an expansion of our shop locations throughout North America,” she said.
According to the company’s website, there are 931 stores in 49 countries, 200 are in the United States.
The new store will be across the road from REI and Simply Mac, below Smartz, said Carrie Ramoz, Old Mill District marketing director, in an email.
Earlier this month, the Old Mill District announced that Sephora would open a shop where PacSun had been located.
